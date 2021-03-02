‘Cats’ redeemed? Thanks to Taylor Swift, the movie musical could win more Grammys than The Weeknd

Plenty has already been said about The Weeknd‘s startling Grammy snubs, but it still seems shocking when you consider what surprising projects could end up winning this year instead. That includes “Cats,” the widely derided movie musical whose not-as-derided new composition “Beautiful Ghosts” is nominated for Best Visual Media Song. Will it make “Cats” an unlikely Grammy winner?

“Beautiful Ghosts” is certainly helped by the fact that it’s written by two Grammy darlings: Taylor Swift (who also performs the song) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (who composed the original musical). Webber is a three-time winner, including once in 1984 for the original Broadway cast recording of “Cats.” Swift is even more beloved in these circles with 10 previous wins including Album of the Year for both “Fearless” (2010) and “1989” (2016).

Swift is up for six total awards this year thanks to her surprise summer album “Folklore,” which took her in more of an alt-rock and Americana direction compared to her previous country-pop offerings. It was her most acclaimed album to date, and according to the combined predictions of our users she’s the front-runner to win Album of the Year again. That would give the 31-year-old singer more Album of the Year victories than any other woman in Grammy history.

If the recording academy is indeed that enthusiastic about Swift, “Beautiful Ghosts” could be carried along on that wave of support despite “Cats” as a film being persona non grata in much of the entertainment industry. After all, affection for Swift and Webber was strong enough to secure them a Golden Globe nomination for the song. So even though they’re underdogs in our racetrack odds, it’s possible “Ghosts” will come alive on March 14 when the awards are handed out.

