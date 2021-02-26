Watch Celeste perform ‘Hear My Voice’ on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Those who tuned in to Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” were given a special treat when Celeste performed her original song “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” for the first time on American television. The socially distanced performance was pre-filmed at historic Abbey Road Studios, where the film’s soundtrack was originally recorded. The British lyricist was joined by the Chamber Orchestra of London and a six-piece band that included the song’s composer, Daniel Pemberton, on grand piano.

Despite being relatively new to the music industry, the 26-year-old singer has garnered plenty of praise for her voice’s unique, timeless sound. In 2020, she became the sixth artist to win both the BRIT Rising Star award and BBC Music’s “Sound Of” poll in the same year. Two of her predecessors, Adele and Sam Smith, went on to win Academy Awards for songwriting (for “Skyfall” in 2013 and “Spectre” in 2016, respectively), and she now has a shot at following that same trajectory.

Celeste and Pemberton’s powerful tune is included on this year’s Best Original Song Oscar shortlist and is one of the category’s leading contenders. Pemberton’s score has also been chosen as one of 15 Best Original Score finalists, which could lead to double bids for him. Both artists would be first-time Oscar nominees.

“Hear My Voice” is also up for a Golden Globe this year, marking Celeste’s first bid there and Pemberton’s fourth. He was first recognized in the category in 2017 for the title song from “Gold” and has competed for Best Original Score twice, for “Steve Jobs” in 2016 and “Motherless Brooklyn” in 2020. He has been composing for film and TV since 1994 and has scored both of Aaron Sorkin’s directorial efforts, beginning with 2017’s “Molly’s Game.”

Celeste penned and performed a total of three songs for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” including “Hear My Dream” and “Take The Hill (Hear My Scream).” Her own debut album, “Not Your Muse,” was released via Polydor Records on January 29. She performed its lead single, “Strange,” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last year and it has since been featured on the popular TV series “Ted Lasso” and “Bridgerton.”



