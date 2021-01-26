Chadwick Boseman dethrones Anthony Hopkins from No. 1 spot in Golden Globe predictions

Chadwick Boseman’s performance as trumpeter Levee Green in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” continues to impress. On Monday, the late actor, who died in August after a long battle with colon cancer, surpassed Sir Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) in Gold Derby’s odds to take home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama Actor. Boseman and Hopkins had been neck and neck over the last few days, but the “Black Panther” star finally managed to overtake the Brit, who received the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2006 but has never walked away with a competitive Globe despite seven nominations.

Currently, Boseman has 71/20 combined odds of posthumously taking home the award, with 13 Experts predicting him to win, compared to Hopkins’ 37/10 odds and 10 Experts predicting him to win. Rounding out the rest of the top five in the category are Gary Oldman (“Mank,” 11/2 odds), Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods,” 11/2 odds) and Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal,” 11/2 odds). Should Boseman win come Feb. 28, it would be his first Golden Globe, and on his first nomination too. (It’s worth noting, however, that Boseman could also nab a second nomination this year, for supporting actor for his performance in the Spike Lee Vietnam War film “Da 5 Bloods.” He’s currently in ninth place at the time of writing.)

The fact Boseman has the lead heading into the Golden Globe nominations on Feb. 3 is not terribly surprising when you think about it. Since “The Father” debuted at Sundance a year ago, buzz for Hopkins, who’s received stellar notices for his portrayal of a dementia-stricken man, and the film, which will not be released in the U.S. until Feb. 26 (the Hollywood Foreign Press Association extended the window of eligibility for motion pictures to Feb. 28 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic), has been fairly quiet.

Meanwhile, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which premiered on Netflix last month, has been tracking well since screenings began in November. Last week, “Ma Rainey” moved into third place in our Best Picture Oscar odds. Boseman’s performance in particular has earned raves from critics and fans alike, and he has already taken home seven critics’ awards thus far.

Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors, and Users have had Boseman predicted to win the corresponding category at the Oscars for weeks now. While the two awards haven’t always lined up throughout history, the Academy Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama Actor have gone to the same person every year since 2012. Given how things are tracking right now, with Boseman on the rise, it seems unlikely that streak will be broken this year.

