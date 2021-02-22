Not everyone agrees that Chadwick Boseman will win a posthumous Golden Globe for ‘Ma Rainey’ – who could upset?

As of this writing, the late Chadwick Boseman is the odds-on favorite to sweep through the awards season with Best Actor victories at most of this season’s events, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. It’ll start this weekend at the Golden Globes where he’s the front-runner to claim Best Film Drama Actor for his portrayal of a headstrong trumpeter facing his demons during a recording session in 1920s Chicago. But not everyone agrees that he’s a shoo-in to win.

Among the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed for their predictions, the vast majority agree with the consensus that Boseman will be honored, but two of them — Tim Gray (Variety) and Susan King (Gold Derby) — say Anthony Hopkins will upset for playing a man suffering from dementia in “The Father.” So does one of our Editors, as well as eight of our Top 24 Users and five of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest predictions scores at the Golden Globes in recent years.

The Globes love Hopkins, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in 2006. But he has surprisingly never won a competitive trophy from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so they might take this opportunity to finally do so, especially since they also nominated “The Father” for Best Film Drama, while they didn’t nominate “Ma Rainey” in that top category.

Another actor to watch for is Riz Ahmed for playing a suddenly deaf drummer in “Sound of Metal.” Though he’s the only nominee for the film at the Globes, the film’s profile has been rising throughout the awards season with recognition including a citation from the American Film Institute as one of the top 10 movies of the year and a Best Picture nomination from the Critics Choice Awards. Ahmed even upset Boseman once already, winning Best Actor when they went head-to-head at the Gotham Awards.

Now Ahmed is predicted to win by one of our Experts (Gold Derby’s own Tom O’Neil), two Editors, and one of our All-Stars. Do you agree with those who say Ahmed or Hopkins could win? Or will adoration for Boseman’s performance combined with an appreciation of his legacy since his death be too much to overcome?

