Oscar nominee profile: Chadwick Boseman (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’) would be third posthumous acting winner

Before his life and budding career were cut short by cancer in August 2020, Chadwick Boseman achieved screen immortality by bringing the superhero Black Panther to life across four Marvel films. Although his superstar status did not translate to much awards attention during his lifetime, his final lead role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has been earning him plenty. He is now the eighth actor to posthumously compete for an Oscar and the first in the Best Actor category since Massimo Troisi (“The Postman”) in 1996.

At the upcoming Academy Awards, Boseman faces off against Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) in the race for Best Actor. Ahmed and Yeun are also first-timers, while Hopkins and Oldman have each won the award once before, for “The Silence of the Lambs” (1992) and “Darkest Hour” (2018), respectively.

Set in 1927 and based on the August Wilson play of the same name, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” depicts a tumultuous day in the working lives of the titular blues singer and her band. Boseman plays contentious trumpeter Levee Green, who is wholly unsatisfied with the supporting gig and longs to go solo despite not having developed the necessary work ethic or attitude. The actor digs deep into the character’s complex psyche and illustrates with tragic relevancy just how much emotional damage prejudice can cause.

SEE 2021 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories at the 93rd Academy Awards

Boseman’s costar, Viola Davis, earned her fourth career bid for playing the lead role of Ma Rainey, making her the most-nominated actress of color in Oscar history. She previously won the Best Supporting Actress prize in 2017 for another Wilson adaptation, “Fences.” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” garnered a total of five nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Production Design.

Boseman may become the third actor to win an Oscar posthumously, after Peter Finch (Best Actor, “Network,” 1977) and Heath Ledger (Best Supporting Actor, “The Dark Knight,” 2009). Fifteen deceased individuals have triumphed across all categories, including Walt Disney, whose 22nd victory came over two years after his death in 1966 (Best Animated Short, “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day,” 1969) and William A. Horning, who won Best Production Design twice after his death in 1959 (“Gigi,” 1959 and “Ben-Hur,” 1960).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Oscar nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?