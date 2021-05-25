Chameleon (‘The Masked Singer’) finalist spotlight: Will the colorful lizard become first rapper to win Golden Mask?

Over the course of four seasons, no rapper has ever won “The Masked Singer.” That could all change when the colorful Chameleon takes the stage in the Season 5 finale of the Fox reality TV competition on Wednesday, May 26. The adaptable hip-hopper has consistently brought the party over the course of seven performances. Now the Chameleon could make history if he prevails over the Black Swan and the Piglet to win the Golden Mask trophy. Read on for our finalist spotlight on Chameleon.

Chameleon made his debut on Episode 2 with a banging performance of “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly. Since then he has proven he has flow and showmanship with rap classics including “21 Questions” by 50 Cent & Nate Dogg, “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez, “Regulate” by Warren G. & Nate Dogg, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg & Pharrell Williams and “Oh Boy” by Cam’Ron & Juelz Santana.

In his various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Chameleon truly is. We know he’s technically savvy and when his career hit the skids and nearly went down the drain, he relied on his tech skills to change the game. His whole life has been about embracing what makes him unique and he helped someone from his past accept her own differences before she tragically passed away. The multicolored lizard got to meet his idol by winning a contest at a local radio station and eventually worked alongside him. We have also been told that Chameleon grew up in a military family and moved around a lot, teaching him to adapt to new situations quickly. It sounds like he was at least nominated for (and perhaps won) a Golden Globe and Chameleon’s personal hero is martial arts movie star Jackie Chan.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Chameleon’s identity. Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong seem conflicted about whether he is a professional rapper or an athlete. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be the Chameleon include Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, 2 Chainz, Machine Gun Kelly, Kyrie Irving, G-Eazy, RiFF RAFF, Young Thug and Waka Flocka Flame.

There have been 11 acts eliminated leading up to “The Masked Singer” finale: Kermit the Frog as the Snail, Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon, Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster, Nick Cannon as the Bulldog, Mark McGrath as the Orca, Bobby Brown as the Crab, Tamera Mowry-Housely as the Seashell, Tyrese Gibson as the Robopine, Hanson as the Russian Dolls and Omarion as the Yeti.

