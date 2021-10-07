Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby cleared to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after COVID recovery: ‘You will see us both back in the ballroom’

Cheryl Burke is on her way back to the ballroom and Cody Rigsby is close to joining her. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro has completed her 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last Sunday and is cleared to return to the show for next week’s double Disney Night.

“I’ve got some great news. I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me,” Burke shared in an Instagram video Wednesday evening. “Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday.”

The two, who are fully vaccinated, have missed the last two tapings of “Dancing.” Burke tested positive the day before the Sept. 27 episode, in which judges critiqued rehearsal video of their salsa. Rigsby announced his positive test last Thursday and his quarantine will also be over by next week’s shows. They were allowed to remain in the competition and performed remotely from their living rooms — Burke in Los Angeles; Rigsby, New York — on Monday’s Britney Night, earning an 18, the lowest score of the night, of which Burke has said they got “screwed by the judges.”

“I’m grateful that we’re healthy. Thank you guys for all your support over the past week and a half or 10 days,” Burke continued. “It’s been truly an emotional roller coaster, but wouldn’t have been able to get through it without all of you guys and all of your support. I am just happy that Cody is OK.”

The pair are still rehearsing their two dances via Zoom until Rigsby arrives in Los Angeles on Friday. “We’ve got two dances. I’m not sure I can tell you what dances, but all that matters is that you will see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night,” she said. “I am so excited. We’ve got lots of work to do. We’re definitely going to need your votes.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will air next week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

