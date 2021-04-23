Chloe Zhao (‘Nomadland’): Best Director Oscar would make history, but also continue trend of foreign-born winners

“Nomadland” filmmaker Chloe Zhao‘s unique place in Oscar history has been widely acknowledged. She’s the first woman of color ever to be nominated for Best Director and she’d be only the second woman of any ethnicity to win. She’s already the most nominated woman in a single year with her additional bids for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. But there’s one way in which her victory for Best Director would be consistent with recent Oscar history: she’d continue the trend of foreign-born winners.

In the last 12 years, only two Best Director winners have been American: Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker,” 2009) and Damien Chazelle (“La La Land,” 2016). Two were British: Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” 2008) and Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech,” 2010). One was French: Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist,” 2011). One was Taiwanese: Ang Lee (“Life of Pi,” 2012). One was Korean: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite,” 2019). And the other five were Mexican: Alfonso Cuaron won twice (“Gravity,” 2013; “Roma,” 2018), as did Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” 2014; “The Revenant,” 2015), while Guillermo Del Toro prevailed once (“The Shape of Water,” 2017).

Though Zhao’s films have been American productions — including “Nomadland” — the filmmaker herself was born in Beijing, China. She’s the overwhelming favorite to win the Best Director Oscar after her victories at the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Directors Guild, and BAFTA Awards, among many, many other citations she’s received during the awards season. And she’s in an Oscar field with wide-ranging international talent. There are two American-born filmmakers up for Best Director this year: Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) and David Fincher (“Mank”). They’re joined by the British Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and the Danish Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”).

Do you agree with our odds that the Oscars’ international revolution will continue?

