Chris Harrison has reportedly exited the ‘Bachelor’ franchise for good

Chris Harrison is out of the “Bachelor” franchise after 19 years, according to our sister site Deadline. Harrison, who has hosted “The Bachelor” and all of its spin-offs, including “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” since 2002, has negotiated an exit package with Warner Horizon, which produces the ABC franchise, to the tune of eight figures, the site reports. ABC, Warner Bros. Television and Harrison’s representation did not comment on the report, but a formal announcement is expected later this week, according to Deadline.

The host has been on a leave of absence from the franchise since his controversial interview in February with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay — the first Black Bachelorette — on “Extra,” during which he defended “Bachelor” contestant and eventual Season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell, who had been under fire after photos surfaced of her attending an Antebellum party in 2018. Harrison blasted the “woke police” for “tearing this girl’s life apart” and talked over Lindsay, who tried to explain why Kirckonnell’s attendance and the party in general were racially offensive and insensitive.

Harrison later apologized for “excusing historical racism” and announced on Instagram that he would step back from the franchise to get “educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.” During a March interview on “Good Morning America,” Harrison apologized again and stated that he planned to return to the franchise.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back,” he said. “And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change.”

ABC has tapped several people to fill in for Harrison in the interim. Emmanuel Acho hosted “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” in March, and former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are currently hosting Season 17 of “The Bachelorette,” which premiered on Monday. A rotating roster of guest hosts, including David Spade, will be used for the upcoming installment of “Bachelor in Paradise” in August.