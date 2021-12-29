Christine Baranski will put up a ‘Good Fight’ at Critics Choice Awards

The fourth time could be the charm for Christine Baranski at the Critics Choice Awards. The star of Paramount+’s “The Good Fight” has been a mainstay nominee at the ceremony, earning four bids through five seasons, but she has yet to take home the award. With numerous critics calling the latest installment the series’ “best season ever,” Baranski could finally be on track to win her first solo Critics Choice prize.

According to our current combined odds, Baranski is in second place in the race for Best Drama Actress, distantly trailing frontrunner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”). Though the majority of our Experts and editors bank on Rodriguez taking home the prize, editors Charles Bright and Christopher Rosen think Baranski will pull off an upset. Melanie Lynskey of the audience-favorite mystery thriller “Yellowjackets” is gaining ground on both, though, ranking third in the race. Lynskey could benefit from her season airing during the voting period, while both “Pose” and “The Good Fight” both aired earlier in the cycle.

One advantage Baranski may have over Rodriguez is the expanded support for this season of “The Good Fight.” Critics Choice has always appreciated the series: Season 1 earned three bids, Season 2 nabbed one, Season 3 received four, and Season 4 netted two. The series rebounded from that downward trajectory last year — which could have been a result of its truncated episode count due to the pandemic – to tie its series-high with four nominations for its fifth season with bids for drama series, Baranski, Audra McDonald and new addition Mandy Patinkin. “Pose,” meanwhile, earned three bids for its farewell season for series, Rodriguez and Billy Porter, the same as its second season and one more than its first.

Baranski’s chief disadvantage, though, is the lack of support for “The Good Fight” elsewhere. The past four winners in the category have all been Emmy nominees, from Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) and Regina King (“Watchmen”) to Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). The fact that Rodriguez finally earned an Emmy nomination for the final season of “Pose” bodes extremely well for her chances, while Baranski hasn’t received an Emmy bid for playing Diane Lockhart since the penultimate season of “The Good Wife” back in 2015.

A victory for Baranski this year would be incredibly well timed, as the fifth season of “The Good Fight” offered Baranski her most complex material on the series so far. With the exit of Delroy Lindo’s and Cush Jumbo’s characters at the beginning of the season, series creators Michelle King and Robert King explored the appropriateness of Diane’s role as one of two named partners of a Black law firm. Diane’s desire to hold onto her position puts her at surprising odds with Liz Reddick (the equally excellent McDonald) and leads her to make some cynical and unflattering decisions, such as using her white clients against the firm to help her hold onto power. It was a daring direction for the series to go and a challenging storyline for Baranski to navigate, which she handled with aplomb.

Elsewhere at Critics Choice, the series ranks third in the drama series contest, McDonald in second in supporting actress behind Sarah Snook (“Succession”), and Patinkin in fifth in the race for supporting actor, currently led by Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).

