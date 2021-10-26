Christopher Nolan raves about Best Director contender Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Count Christopher Nolan among those enamored with Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster adaptation of “Dune.”

Speaking with Villeneuve at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, Nolan praised “Dune” and called it “one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen.”

“It’s very, very compelling at every turn,” Nolan added to his filmmaker friend. “I think this film is going to introduce a whole new generation of fans to ‘Dune’ who have never read the book and perhaps will go and read it now. I think it’s an extraordinary piece of work. I’ve had the luxury of seeing it a couple of times now, and each time I watch it I discover new things, new details to the world. The way in which it’s made is absolutely for the big screen. It’s a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere — and thank you very much for that, Denis.”

Nolan and Villeneuve have long had a mutual admiration for each other. “I was blown away by ‘Tenet,’ I think it’s a masterpiece,” Villeneuve said on the Reel Blend podcast this month. “I think it’s a movie that’s an incredible cinematic achievement. I think that it’s a very complex movie, I had so much fun, I saw it several times and each time it was a blast and I think the level of mastery of Christopher Nolan is unmatched.”

The pair also were in lockstep last year as WarnerMedia announced its plans to shift the entire Warner Bros. 2021 slate of film releases to HBO Max. Nolan castigated his former studio home for the decision at the time, saying in a blistering statement, “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.” Villeneuve, meanwhile, said the move showed “there is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience,” inside WarnerMedia.

But while the clouds around the “Dune” release were frequently stormy, the film has been a big success thus far, blessed with critical acclaim and a strong opening weekend that exceeded expectations. Villeneuve is even eligible for a Directors Guild of America Award nomination despite the day-and-date release (originally the DGA Awards had barred films released in that manner from competing this year).

It’s all lined up for Villeneuve to score his second Oscar nomination in the Best Director category following 2016’s “Arrival.” The filmmaker currently ranks second overall in the Gold Derby combined rankings behind only Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog.” Among experts, Villeneuve is third behind Campion and “Belfast” director Kenneth Branagh in the Oscars 2022 Best Director rankings.

