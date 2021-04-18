Cinema Audio Society Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Max for the top score of 83.33% when predicting the 2021 Cinema Audio Society Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied at that percentage with 57 other Gold Derby Users but has the better score of 19,025 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

A total of 935 people worldwide predicted these CAS champs announced on a virtual ceremony from Los Angeles. Top film winners were “Sound of Metal” and “Soul.” TV champs included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Our top scorers got five out of six categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is an eight-way tie at 66.67% for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble,Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Marcus Dixon and Zach Laws are at 50%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, four Experts made predictions. Clayton Davis (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Peter Travers (ABC) are at 66.67%. Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) is at 50%. See Experts’ scores.

