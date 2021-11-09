RSVP now for November 16: Film cinematography panel with ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘No Time to Die’

Four top cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from these films will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 16, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Being the Ricardos”: Jeff Cronenweth

Synopsis: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

“Belfast”: Haris Zambarloukos

Synopsis: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

“No Time to Die”: Linus Sandgren

Synopsis: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain.

“The Power of the Dog”: Ari Wegner

Synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

