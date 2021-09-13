Claire Foy (‘The Crown’) surprises at Emmys in Drama Guest Actress, 3 years after winning lead category

Gold Derby’s Experts thought someone from “The Handmaid’s Tale” was going to win the Emmy for Best Drama Guest Actress during Sunday’s Creative Arts ceremony, but instead it turned out to be an upset for “The Crown” star Claire Foy (see the winner’s list). Foy has now claimed two trophies for playing Queen Elizabeth II, the first being in the lead actress category three years ago. Her co-nominees this year were Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”) and Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”).

Foy’s submission for “The Crown” was “48:1,” which streamed November 15 on Netflix as the eighth episode of Season 4. She returned as Elizabeth in a flashback to her 21st birthday in 1947, in which the then-princess expresses to the Commonwealth via radio how she will dedicate her life to their service. This marked Foy’s third career Emmy nomination after previously contending in the lead category twice for “The Crown,” winning in 2018.

Bledel’s submission for “The Handmaid’s Tale” was “Testimony,” which streamed June 2 on Hulu as the eighth episode of Season 4. She portrays Emily, a former handmaid who now lives as a free woman in Canada. This marked Bledel’s fourth career Emmy nomination, all for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She won this award in 2017.

Grace’s submission for “The Handmaid’s Tale” was “Pigs,” which streamed April 27 on Hulu as the first episode of Season 4. She takes on the role of Esther Keyes, the teenage wife of a Commander, who housed several handmaids after they escape from Gilead. Esther and June (Elisabeth Moss) bonded over their shared desire to seek vengeance on any man who sexually assaults a woman. This marked her first Emmy bid.

Okonedo’s submission for “Ratched” was “The Dance,” which streamed September 18 on Netflix as the fifth episode of Season 1. She plays a new patient at Lucia State Hospital named Charlotte Wells, who’s treated for multiple personality disorder. When Dr. Hanover (Jon Jon Briones) hypnotized Charlotte to find the source of her trauma, he discovered she was abducted and tortured by multiple men. This marked Okonedo’s first career Emmy nomination.

Rashad’s submission for “This Is Us” was “I’ve Got This,” which aired March 16 on NBC as the 10th episode of Season 5. She’s back as Carol Clarke, the judgmental mother of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who overstayed her welcome at the Pearson home. To make matters worse, Beth learned that her daughter told Carol about her new relationship but kept it secret from Beth. This marked Rashad’s sixth career Emmy nomination after “The Cosby Show” (1985, ’86), “A Raisin in the Sun” (2008) and two previous bids for “This Is Us” (2019, ’20).

