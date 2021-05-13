No yolk: Cluedle-Doo (‘The Masked Singer’) to reveal ‘real identity’ during next week’s Top 4 episode

“The Masked Singer” fans, get ready for an unmasking like no other, as Cluedle-Doo is set to reveal his “real identity” during next week’s Top 4 episode. The clue-meister rooster was one of the many “game-changing” twists of Season 5. At first he only appeared to viewers, but during the two-hour Super 8 episode he finally made himself known to panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Cluedle-Doo announced during Wednesday’s Feisty 5 episode that he’ll remove his mask sometime during the Top 4 showdown, airing May 19 on Fox.

“Speaking of your pathetic detective work, have you figured out who I am yet?” Cluedle-Doo asked the regular panelists and guest judge Rob Riggle after telling them they were “so far off” on their Yeti guesses. “Because next week I’ll be there to ruffle your feathers one last time before I show you my real identity.”

Hearing that, a confused Nick Cannon wondered aloud, “So we’re supposed to guess who that is, too?”

Nicole quickly responded, “I know who it is. Joel McHale!” (Hey, she could be onto something, as he’s also one of our guesses.)

Robin then interjected, “That’s gonna be Jamie Foxx,” referring to their pattern of naming the Oscar winner at every chance they can get.

Besides Joel McHale, some of our other guesses for who’s hiding inside the Renaissance-esque costume include Donnie Wahlberg, Jason Biggs, Tom Hiddleston, Terry Crews and Bruce Willis. There haven’t been too many clues about Cluedle-Doo’s true identity, however we do know that he has a connection to Season 4’s Gremlin, aka Mickey Rourke. Hmm, does that suggest the chicken is an actor who’s worked with the Oscar nominee before?

The four contestants who made it through to next week’s Top 4 are Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti. That’s right, the Russian Dolls were shockingly unmasked this week despite being some of the favorites to win the Golden Mask. The next time we see the four semi-finalists, they’ll fight for their lives on the big stage and one will be eliminated. The remaining three will then advance to the Season 5 finale, airing May 26 on Fox.

