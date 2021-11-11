CMA Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User TomJerry for the best accuracy score of 70% when predicting the 2021 CMA Awards winners Wednesday night. He is actually tied with six others — Gmoore4, Maiko., Franco1, naveand24, pmarx and Amelia_Doggett. He has the best point score of that group with 42,913 by using his two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 400 people worldwide predicted these Country Music Association champs for a ceremony hosted by Luke Bryan on ABC. Our top scorer got 7 out of 10 winners correct, with some difficult choices like Luke Combs (Entertainer), Carly Pearce (Female), Chris Stapleton (Male) and Old Dominion (Vocal Group).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our four Gold Derby Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery is best with 50%. Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon and Paul Sheehan are tied at 40% each. See Editors’ scores.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?