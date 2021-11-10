2021 CMA Awards predictions: Our official odds say Chris Stapleton will win 3, but Carrie Underwood will take top honors

Who will win top honors tonight at the Country Music Association Awards? Our users placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete odds in the top eight categories, listed in order of their racetrack odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold. Do you agree with our forecasts? Find out if we got it right tonight at 8:00pm Eastern and Pacific when Luke Bryan hosts the 55th annual event.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney have already won twice. This morning their collaboration “Half of My Hometown” was announced as the victor for both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Our odds were right in the Music Video category, but Musical Event took us by surprise as “Chasing After You” by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd had been our front-runner in that race.

But Chris Stapleton looks to outdo that haul. We’re betting on the country industry darling to prevail three times: Album of the Year for “Starting Over” (this would be his third win in the category), Song of the Year for the title track (this would be his second time receiving the honor), and Male Vocalist of the Year (which he has won four times before).

However, our users are not betting on him to win Entertainer of the Year. He ranks third in that race, which isn’t unusual since the Entertainer contest often doesn’t correlate with nominations and wins in other categories. Instead, we’re giving Carrie Underwood leading odds in that race. She’s long overdue for her first victory, having only been nominated four times and never winning in the 15 years since she’s been one of the most successful crossover stars in country music. Right behind her is last year’s surprise CMA champ Eric Church.

The country music pros who vote for the CMAs are a mercurial bunch when it comes to picking the Entertainer of the Year. Heck, this year’s host Luke Bryan has won it twice despite never having claimed any other categories. So you can’t count anyone out for the top prize. See who we’re betting on below, and discuss this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood — 11/2

Eric Church — 13/2

Chris Stapleton — 13/2

Luke Combs — 7/1

Miranda Lambert — 7/1

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — 11/2

Eric Church, “Heart” — 13/2

Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous” — 7/1

Carly Pearce, “29”

Brothers Osborne, “Skeletons” — 7/1

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends” — 6/1

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — 6/1

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones” — 13/2

Eric Church, “Hell of a View” — 7/1

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards” — 15/2

SONG OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — 11/2

Luke Combs, “Forever After All” — 6/1

Eric Church, “Hell of a View” — 7/1

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards” — 7/1

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones” — 7/1

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett — 11/2

Miranda Lambert — 6/1

Ashley McBryde — 7/1

Maren Morris — 7/1

Carly Pearce — 7/1

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton — 11/2

Luke Combs — 13/2

Eric Church — 13/2

Thomas Rhett — 7/1

Dierks Bentley — 15/2

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan and Shay — 11/2

Brothers Osborne — 13/2

Florida Georgia Line — 7/1

Maddie and Tae — 7/1

Brooks and Dunn — 7/1

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A — 6/1

Old Dominion — 6/1

Little Big Town — 13/2

Zac Brown Band — 7/1

Midland — 7/1

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?