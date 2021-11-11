2021 CMA winners list: 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards results in all categories

The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards were presented on Wednesday night, November 10, during a live ceremony hosted by Luke Bryan that aired on ABC. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list in all categories, updated as they were announced throughout the night.

Eric Church entered these awards as the defending champion, having won last year’s Entertainer of the Year prize in an upset. He also tied as this year’s most nominated artist with five bids. He was up for Entertainer again, in addition to Album of the Year for “Heart,” Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “Hell of a View,” and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Also nominated five times was Chris Stapleton, who went head-to-head with Church in all of the same categories: Entertainer of the Year (which Stapleton had yet to win), Album of the Year for “Starting Over,” Single of the Year and Song of the Year for the title track, and Male Vocalist of the Year. Stapleton has won more previous CMA Awards overall than Church (10 to 4), so was tonight finally the night for him to take top honors?

A couple of categories were decided before the show even started, and they both had the same winner. It was announced on Wednesday morning that Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney‘s collaboration “Half of My Hometown” prevailed for both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Who joined them in the winner’s circle? Find out below.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest results

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

(Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

(Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

(Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Album of the Year

“29” – Carly Pearce

(Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen

(Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

“Heart” – Eric Church

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

(Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Song of the Year

“Forever After All” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford (Luke Combs)

“The Good Ones” – Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick (Gabby Barrett)

“Hell Of A View” – Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell (Eric Church)

“One Night Standards” – Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)

“Starting Over” – Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

X — “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

X — “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?