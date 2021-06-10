CMT Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User CCE for the best score of 66.67% when predicting the 2021 CMT Music Awards winners on Wednesday. He is actually tied at that percentage with Starkeeper410 but has the better score of 4,050 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 200 people worldwide predicted these country music champs announced in a Nashville ceremony hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. Our top scorer got four of six categories correct, including Carrie Underwood and John Legend (Video of the Year), Gabby Barrett (female), Brown (male) and Little Big Town (duo/group).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

Each of our four Gold Derby Editors predicting got 33.33% correct: Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan. See Editors’ scores.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?