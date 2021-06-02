2021 CMT Music Awards narrow down Video of the Year to 6 including Carrie Underwood, who could extend her record

The CMT Music Awards are decided by fans, and some of the results of their voting were already announced on June 1. For Video of the Year, the 14 initial nominees have been winnowed all the way to down to six, so make or update your predictions here to reflect the current state of the race.

The final six nominees for Video of the Year are Carrie Underwood and John Legend (“Hallelujah”), Elle King and Miranda Lambert (“Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home”), Kane Brown (“Worldwide Beautiful”), Keith Urban and Pink (“One Too Many”), Kelsea Ballerini (“Hole in the Bottle”), and Kenny Chesney (“Knowing You”).

So Underwood still has a chance to extend her record for the most Video of the Year wins in history. She has already prevailed a remarkable eight times, including last year for “Drinking Alone.” No one else even comes close; among this year’s remaining nominees, the next biggest winner is Urban with three, and then Chesney with just one. Brown, Ballerini, and Lambert are all looking for their first Video of the Year wins, as are the collaborative artists not primarily known for country music, Legend, King, and Pink.

The eight nominees that have been eliminated from this year’s race are Dierks Bentley (“Gone”), Ingrid Andress (“Lady Like”), Mickey Guyton (“Heaven Down Here”), Lambert (“Settling Down”), Sam Hunt (“Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s”), Willie Jones (“American Dream”), and Maren Morris twice (“Better Than We Found It” as a solo artist and “Chasing After You” with her husband Ryan Hurd). Do you agree with country fans’ final six choices? And who do you think will be the ultimate winner announced on June 9?

PREDICTthe CMT winners now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?