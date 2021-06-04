‘Cobra Kai’ is looking to produce the rare pair of co-star Emmy nominees in comedy actor

Daniel and Johnny are finally teaming up on “Cobra Kai,” but Ralph Macchio and William Zabka could still face off against each other — at the Emmys. Both are competing in Best Comedy Actor and they would be the first pair of co-stars to be nominated together in the category in 10 years.

The last duo to pull it off was “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki in 2011, a race that resulted in Parsons taking home his second consecutive statuette and the second of a record-tying four wins in the category. That was Galecki’s only bid for the long-running CBS hit.

Double nominees in Best Comedy Actor are uncommon. Most comedies feature a clear lead or male and female co-leads. Or if there are two male stars, one might be pushed supporting to maximize nominations — Charlie Sheen earned four lead bids for “Two and a Half Men” while Jon Cryer won in supporting in 2009; after Sheen left the show, Cryer upgraded to lead and triumphed in 2012. Before “Big Bang,” “Friends” nabbed two slots in the category in 2002 with Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry after the six stars decided to submit in lead instead of supporting as they had been doing for the first seven seasons. You’d have to go all the way back to 1975 to find the next instance with “The Odd Couple” couple Jack Klugman and Tony Randall. Klugman and Randall were nominated for five straight years, with the former prevailing in 1971 and 1973 and the latter in 1975.

Macchio and Zabka are the co-leads of “Cobra Kai” as the former “Karate Kid” foes have rekindled their old rivalry via their respective warring dojos. By end of the third season, which premiered on Netflix on New Year’s Day after the streamer acquired the show from YouTube, Daniel and Johnny are more frenemies with a common enemy, Kreese (Martin Kove), against whom they band together in the finale to take down Kreese’s Cobra Kai in the next All-Valley Tournament. Individually, Daniel had an arc visiting Mr. Miyagai’s hometown, Okinawa, Japan, while Johnny helped Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) relearn how to walk, formed his own dojo (Eagle Fang) and hilariously, in true curmudgeonly technophobe fashion, tried to craft the perfect Facebook profile and response to Ali (Elisabeth Shue), who helped her old love interests hash out their issues as well.

At the moment, just Macchio, who’s in sixth place in the odds, is predicted to score a nomination. Zabka is in in eighth place, with five-time comedy actor nominee William H. Macy, competing for the final season of “Shameless,” sandwiched in between them. Neither has been Emmy-nominated (though Zabka does have an Oscar bid for the 2003 short film “Most”), but the good news for the twosome is that the category is pretty open this year. Only two of last year’s six nominees, Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), are eligible to return for the same show. Douglas and Anderson are in the top three, behind frontrunner Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”) and Ted Danson, who was nominated last year for “The Good Place” and is now contending for “Mr. Mayor,” are in fourth and fifth, respectively.

But those last three spots truly feel like it’s anyone’s for the taking, so don’t be surprised if Macchio and Zabka strike first, strike hard and show no mercy in claiming two spots.

