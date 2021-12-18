‘CODA’ reveals 6 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones …

“CODA” is one of the most beloved films of the year, thanks to its acclaimed cast led by Emilia Jones. She and five of her cast members will be eligible for the 2022 SAG Award for best ensemble, as revealed to Gold Derby by Apple TV+. The list also includes Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin and critics favorite Troy Kotsur. See the alphabetical list below.

The film tells the story of Ruby (Jones), a child of deaf adults who is the only hearing member of her family. Matlin and Kotsur play her parents, who are both deaf, as is her brother, Leo (Daniel Durant). Ruby helps out her family with their fishing business while also wanting to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer, and she must decide which path she wants to take. At school, she romances one of her classmates, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) after developing a connection in the school choir, taught by the demanding Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez).

While the film features other cast members, the aforementioned six are the only ones eligible at the actors guild. “CODA” is currently in sixth place for a SAG Award ensemble nomination, according to the latest Gold Derby odds, but it is gaining steam. The cast has earned nominations from multiple awards groups already, even winning Best Ensemble at the Sundance Film Festival.

Individually, Matlin and Kotsur are expected to contend for their own SAG nominations. Matlin is in fifth place for a Best Supporting Actress nomination at SAG, while Kotsur is ninth in Best Supporting Actor. However, with his recent nominations from critics groups, he will likely rise in the coming days.

Here is the complete list of all six “CODA” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Eugenio Derbez as Bernardo Villalobos

Daniel Durant as Leo Rossi

Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi

Troy Kotsur as Frank Rossi

Marlee Matlin as Jackie Rossi

Ferdia Walsh-Peelo as Miles

