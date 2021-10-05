Will Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke be back in the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom for double Disney Night?

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed the first virtual routine in “Dancing with the Stars” history Monday night after they tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19, but the couple is hoping to be back in the ballroom next week to put on a real show for the two-night Disney Night affair.

“As long as we’re cleared and all the higher powers say that we can be in the ballroom, we’re gonna be in the ballroom,” Rigsby told “Access Hollywood.”

Rigsby and Burke will be done with their 10-day quarantines by the Oct. 11 show. Both have missed the past two tapings after Burke tested positive last Sunday, forcing judges to critique rehearsal footage of their salsa last Monday. Rigsby sat out that broadcast due to his close contact with Burke and announced his positive test on Thursday.

On Monday’s Britney Night, they performed a jazz routine virtually from their respective homes. They earned an 18, the lowest score of the night, but the Boo Crew came through with the votes and they advanced to Disney Week, which will carry a heroes theme on Monday and a villains theme on Tuesday.

The pair were tight-lipped about their dances, but Rigsby is “so excited” about one of their songs. “I can’t give that away, but it’s one of my favorite Disney songs,” the Peloton instructor teased. “It has so much energy and I think no matter what song anybody has, we literally have the best song, so eat that.”

Them’s fighting words. Burke asked if the Boo Crew knows what his favorite Disney film is. “I dunno,” he said, adding, “I did have a 20-minute Disney hits ride so there might be a little Easter egg somewhere in there.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will air next week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

