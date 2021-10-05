Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke deserved better than the dreaded 6-6-6 from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges on ‘Britney Night’

Another week, another challenge for “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke. Because Burke contracted COVID-19 last week and had to quarantine, their week-two salsa was judged based on a rehearsal performance. In week three she was still under quarantine and Rigsby too tested positive for COVID, but they tried something even more ambitious: a live side-by-side jazz routine from their homes. But I don’t think the judges gave them enough credit for persevering under trying circumstances. Watch their “Britney Night” routine above, and read what the judges had to say below.

Bruno Tonioli: “I really admire the perseverance, the commitment in spite of it all. I wish you were here because I know you have the ability, but it’s very difficult to judge, especially the sync, because when the shapes are not exactly on the same plane, your eye tends to lead from one to the other. And I know you’re both good. I love you. It was a very, very good effort.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Bravo to both of you for dancing with COVID because I know COVID is no joke, so I’m very impressed with both of you. But look, we have to judge it according to what we have in this ballroom and that did that compare, not quite … I know, it’s a boo moment, but the truth is it wasn’t as great as I know you can be and that’s disappointing, but I’m so glad you finally had your Britney moment.”

Len Goodman: Well these are strange times, and they throw up strange scenarios. I wasn’t sure how this would work, but I must say, I thought you were clear and tight together. I know it’s difficult, but where you could, you got that little interchange going with the hat and so on. I thought for the circumstances you did a terrific job. Well done.”

Damning with faint praise much? Rigsby and Burke were facing a challenge never before seen on “DWTS,” and while it wouldn’t be fair for the judges to give them special treatment, for my money Rigsby gave a better performance than a couple other contestants who were in the ballroom and didn’t have to learn and sync their routines over Zoom. So I was surprised when they got sixes across the board from the judges, giving them a total of 18 out of 30, lower than any other contestant this week. Luckily for Rigsby and Burke, they got enough viewer votes to save them from elimination. We’ll have to see how they’ll prepare for next week and if they’ll be ready yet to return to the competition in the flesh.

