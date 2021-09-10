Watch Colbert get weepy over that ‘Blue’s Clues’ viral video – with an assist from Steve

Unlike all those soft, weepy millennials, Stephen Colbert wasn’t affected by Steve Burns returning to his “Blue’s Clues” character after almost 20 years away to apologize and explain to viewers why he left the beloved children’s show. In Burns’ viral video, which commemorates the 25th anniversary of “Blue’s Clues,” Burns talks to his now-adult viewers like they’re children, gently explaining that he had to do what was best for himself, but he never forgot about us, the kids who watched him — and look at us all now. We’ve accomplished so much.

It sounds a little ridiculous when described like this – like really, you still feel abandoned by a TV show host from when you were 5? – but the video will penetrate your armor, which Colbert turned into a funny bit on Thursday’s “Late Show.”

Colbert essentially did a reaction video to Burns’ video. He started out by saying that he was an adult in the late ‘90s heyday of “Blue’s Clues,” and was only vaguely aware of the show through his children, so the video wouldn’t affect him while he watched it to talk about it on the show.

But then he was in almost immediately. Steve, talking directly to viewers at home like he used to do on the show, asked us if we remembered hanging out with Blue and all the other fun stuff we used to do. “I remember that,” Colbert earnestly replied. It only got more sentimental from there, as Colbert acknowledged that he, too, has grown a lot since he last saw Steve. “I’m on network now,” he said. And when Steve said he never forgot about us, Colbert was too choked up to even speak.

When the video ended, Colbert tried to play it off like, “Nice message and everything, but that show was for my kids, and I am a man, and by definition, I feel nothing.”

“Are you sure about that, Stephen?” interjected Burns, who had appeared at the side of the stage. Burns coaxed a faux-reluctant Colbert into a hug. Awwww.

