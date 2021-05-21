Watch Colbert arm-wrestle John Krasinski, his first in-studio guest in 14 months

After 14 months of remote interviews, Stephen Colbert welcomed his first in-person guest to his makeshift New York studio: John Krasinski, who last appeared on “The Late Show” on March 9, 2020, to promote “A Quiet Place Part II,” the same movie he was promoting on Thursday night. It’s been a weird year.

Naturally, Colbert and Krasinski arm-wrestled. Why not? They’re vaccinated and safe. They can arm wrestle. The danger in arm-wrestling is not getting coronavirus, it’s the very strong Krasinski breaking Colbert’s arm.

But Colbert was fearless, asking Jim-turned-Jack Ryan how strong he is and clearing a space on his desk to throw down. Colbert’s wife, Evie, was there, and she didn’t think it was a good idea. Colbert said he was just looking at Krasinski’s “guns” and wanted to try them out.

“No, the key is you buy things at Baby Gap and people are like ‘you look huge!’” Krasinski joked. As they got into it, Krasinski really didn’t know the rules of arm-wrestling, so Colbert taught him, and all the while Krasinski was looking directly at the camera in an extremely Jim Halpert-like way, until he and Colbert started staring at each other as they added a staring contest component to the duel.

Evie called “1,2,3, go” and they were off. Krasinski was impressed with Colbert’s surprising strength. “You’re younger, you’re strong, but I’m old and wily,” Colbert said.

It got intense. “I didn’t know we were really doing it,” Krasinski gasped.

The match seemed to end without a clear winner, but Colbert was winded and Krasinski was completely fine, so he demonstrated superior endurance.

It was the perfectly silly, pointless, and inconsequential way to welcome guests back to the studio. Seriously! It felt normal.

