Stephen Colbert has an idea to help disgraced politician Anthony Weiner – at Jimmy Kimmel’s expense

Remember Anthony Weiner? In case you’ve forgotten, he’s a former congressman from New York who served two years in federal prison and now has to register as a sex offender because he sent lewd photos of himself to an underage girl. Weiner — who was previously embroiled in multiple other sexting scandals that derailed his political career — also found himself as a key character in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential election loss, when his laptop became a centerpiece in an FBI investigation just days before Election Day.

Weiner was released from prison in 2019 and while he’s kept out of the public eye since then, a recent New York Times story on the disgraced political put Weiner back in the news. During an interview published this week, Weiner even suggested embarking on a new career selling “political memorabilia,” potentially including an NFT of his career-ending photo. Stephen Colbert had some fun with this on “The Late Show.”

“NFT stands for ‘non-fungible token’ and not as I originally thought, ‘non-floppy tallywhacker,’” Colbert joked.

But Colbert didn’t want to talk about that Weiner photo. He wanted to talk about the photo of Weiner that accompanied the New York Post story about Weiner’s new idea, in which the disgraced former politician is wearing a “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” T-shirt.

“Come on, Anthony!” Colbert said. “You can’t wear any other shirt, or even wear no shirt at all?” He then cut to a shirtless selfie of Weiner with the “Late Show” logo superimposed on his chest. “Dammit!” Colbert shouted. “You got it tattooed?”

Colbert acknowledged the difficult situation Weiner was in. “Look, Anthony, I know you’re down on your luck right now,” he said. “You’d be on Onlyfans if you only had fans. So maybe you can’t afford a new T-shirt. So I’m gonna send you a new one, okay?”

He then held up a “beautiful” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” T-shirt, “free of charge.” And on the back it says “The official talk show of Anthony Weiner’s penis.”

“You’re welcome, Jimmy!” Colbert said.

