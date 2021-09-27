Coldplay joins the BTS ‘Universe’: What do you think of their cosmic collab? [LISTEN]

BTS are one of the most popular bands on Earth right now, so it’s no surprise that every musician on the planet — or maybe even the cosmos — would jump at the chance to work with them. Joining that list of collaborators now is the British rock group Coldplay. Watch the lyric video for their duet “My Universe” above.

“My Universe” was written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Oscar Holter, Bill Rahko, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and none other than Max Martin, the Swedish musical mastermind behind hits ranging from Britney Spears‘s “Baby One More Time” to The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights.” Martin also produced the song along with Holter and Rahko. The synth-pop song is an ode to all encompassing love and devotion (“You are my universe / And I just want to put you first / … And you make my world light up inside”).

For Coldplay, this is the second single they’ve released from their upcoming album “Music of the Spheres,” which is due for release on October 15. The whole album is produced by Martin, Holter, and Rahko, marking Coldplay’s first collaboration with the renowned pop hit-maker. Their previous single from the album, “Higher Power,” was released in May and was a top-five hit on Billboard’s US Rock Airplay chart.

For BTS, this collaboration follows a hot streak that included five number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the span of a year; “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.” So while Coldplay haven’t had a chart-topper in the US since “Viva La Vida” back in 2008, this has the potential to get them back to the pinnacle. What do you think? Do Coldplay and BTS make beautiful music together? Discuss this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

