Comedy Guest Actor Emmy predictions: Experts nearly unanimous Dave Chappelle (‘SNL’) will win again

Hey Dave Chappelle, is your Emmy speech ready yet for “Saturday Night Live”? Gold Derby’s Experts from major media outlets are nearly unanimous that the comedian will claim his second trophy for Best Comedy Guest Actor this year. Ten out of 11 Experts predict Chappelle will win, with the lone holdout going with Dan Levy (“Saturday Night Live”). Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”), Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”) round out the category. Hurry and make your Emmy predictions before the Creative Arts ceremonies take place Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Chappelle’s submission for “SNL” is “Host: Dave Chappelle,” which aired November 7 on NBC as the sixth episode of Season 46. He spends his monologue addressing race and politics in America just after the contentious 2020 election. Sketches include Super Mario’s 35th anniversary and ad execs who fire stereotypical Black characters like Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima and Count Chocula. This marks Chappelle’s 10th career Emmy nomination. He previously won for “SNL,” “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (twice). These 10 Experts now think he’ll claim victory again: Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

Levy’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Dan Levy,” which aired February 6 on NBC as the 11th episode of Season 46. Levy walks around the “SNL” studio to show how it’s produced during Covid-19, with his father Eugene Levy having a special cameo in a glass box. Parodies include a Super Bowl Pre-Game show and party, a Universal Studios Tour and a sultry commercial for Zillow. This marks Levy’s sixth career Emmy nomination. He won four times in 2020 for “Schitt’s Creek” (producing, acting, writing, directing). Clayton Davis (Variety) is the sole Expert who thinks Levy will prevail this year.

Freeman’s submission for “The Kominsky Method” is “Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes,” which streamed May 28 on Netflix as the fourth episode of Season 3. The actor plays a fictional version of himself and comes into contact with Sandy (Michael Douglas) when Margaret (Melissa Tang) gets cast on his new television program. This marks Freeman’s third Emmy nomination after “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” and “L’empereur.”

Kaluuya’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Daniel Kaluuya,” which aired April 3 on NBC as the 16th episode of Season 46. In his monologue, Kaluuya talks about his viral gaffe while accepting his Golden Globe for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Sketches include a Britney Spears talk show, Kaluuya as a game show host that tries to convince African Americans to take the vaccine and “Scattergories.” This marks Kaluuya’s first career Emmy nomination.

Baldwin’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Dave Chappelle,” which aired November 7 on NBC as the sixth episode of Season 46. In the political cold open, Wolf Blitzer talks about the election results and we hear from Baldwin as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and more. This marks Baldwin’s 20th career Emmy nomination. He previously won for “30 Rock” (twice) and “SNL” (once).

