Comedy Guest Actress Emmy predictions: Experts say Maya Rudolph will repeat for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Last year, Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) took home an Emmy Award thanks to her viral impersonation of Kamala Harris. Now, 10 of 11 of Gold Derby’s Experts from major media outlets think she’ll claim a repeat trophy in Best Comedy Guest Actress. The final Expert picks Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”) to win instead. Jane Adams (“Hacks”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) round out the category. Hurry and make your Emmy predictions before the Creative Arts ceremonies take place Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Rudolph’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Maya Rudolph,” which aired March 27 on NBC as the 15th episode of Season 46. In her monologue, Rudolph remembers her early days at “SNL.” Sketches include Harris hosting a Unity Seder, Rudolph singing with the cast about boomers being vaccinated, and a parody of “The Shining” This marks Rudolph’s eighth career Emmy nomination after “SNL” (twice), “The Good Place” (thrice) and “Big Mouth” (twice). She won two times in 2020 for “SNL” and “Big Mouth.” The 10 Experts predicting her to win this year are Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

Wiig’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Kristen Wiig,” which aired December 19 on NBC as the ninth episode of Season 46. In her monologue, Wiig sings her own version of “My Favorite Things.” Sketches include Mike Pence getting vaccinated, a 1950s game show, “Home Alone,” a naughty Grinch and a Christmas morning film. This marks Wiig’s ninth career Emmy nomination after “SNL” (six times), “The Looney Tunes Show” and “The Spoils of Babylon.” The lone Expert who thinks Wiig will prevail this year is Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox).

Adams’ submission for “Hacks” is “I Think She Will,” which streamed June 10 on HBO Max as the 10th episode of Season 1. Adams plays Nina Daniels, a recent widow who needs her daughter Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to help her with the funeral arrangements and so much more. She finally enjoys some relief and laughter when Ava’s famous boss, comedy legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), gives a stand-up eulogy/roast at her late husband’s funeral. This marks Adams’ first career Emmy nomination.

Rae’s submission for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is “My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It?,” which aired May 14 on HBO as the fourth episode of Season 2. In “Gang Retreat,” Rae is back as Jess, a wise-cracking gang member. Jess happily stops the gang leader’s attempts to facilitate a corporate retreat by cracking jokes during every activity, eventually being banished to the juice bar. This marks Rae’s sixth career Emmy nomination after acting in “Insecure” (twice), producing “Insecure” and producing “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (twice).

Brown’s submission for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is “But the Tilapias Are Fine Though, Right?,” which aired April 23 on HBO as the first episode of Season 2. In “Courtroom Kiki Pt. 2,” Brown reprises her role as Judge Harper, the leader of the infamous Black lady courtroom. When a stranger arrives and disrupts the celebration of Black womanhood, Judge Harper kindly dismisses him from court. This marks Brown’s first career Emmy nomination.

Peters’ submission for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night,” which aired April 18 on NBC as the 10th episode of Season 2. In the episode, Zoey (Jane Levy) gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily (Alice Lee) with a problem. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) reconnects with her old friend Deb (Peters). This marks Peters’ third career Emmy nomination after “The Muppet Show” and “Ally McBeal.”

