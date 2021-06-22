Coming to HBO Max in July 2021: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ and more

Summer is officially here and with it comes a surfeit of new movies and television shows available on HBO Max. Next month, the WarnerMedia streaming service will debut the long-awaited sequel to “Space Jam” with Lebron James taking the baton from Michael Jordan and the latest heist movie from Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh. But while those titles arrive, others depart, including “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “In the Heights.”
Ahead, highlights of the month ahead on HBO Max, plus the full list of July programming.
“No Sudden Move” (July 1): Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, and “Uncut Gems” breakout Julia Fox, among others, the heist thriller is set in 1950s Detroit and “enters on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”
“Judas and the Black Messiah” (July 1): Months after leaving HBO Max and winning an Oscar for star Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” returns to the world of streaming. Fellow Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield co-stars in the Black Panther drama.
“Gossip Girl” (July 8): Almost a decade after the celebrated teen soap went off the air, “Gossip Girl” returns with an all-new cast and the same narrator: Kristen Bell. Here’s what HBO Max says about the buzzy new drama: “This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (July 16): The Toon Squad returns with Lebron James, Don Cheadle, and enough Warner Bros. IP to satisfy the studio’s biggest fans.
What’s Coming to HBO Max in July 2021
Exact Dates to be Announced:
FBOY Island, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Immortal (Gomorrah Film), Max Original Film Premiere
Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, 2021 (HBO)
Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium, 2021 (HBO)
July 1:
¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve’s Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 2012
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Gandhi, 1982
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision on supported devices)
Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
The White Stadium, 1928
Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
July 2:
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)
July 3:
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Nancy Drew, Season 2
July 7:
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
July 8:
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
July 9:
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
July 11:
The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
July 12:
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
July 15:
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
July 16:
Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
July 17:
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
July 18:
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 22:
Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
July 23:
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)
July 24:
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
July 26:
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
July 27:
Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
July 30:
Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)
What’s Leaving HBO Max in July 2021
July 3:
The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020
July 4:
Annabelle, 2014
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
The Nun, 2018
July 5:
Lost And Delirious, 2001
July 8:
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
July 10:
It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)
July 11:
An Elephant’s Journey, 2018
In the Heights, 2021
Thanks for Sharing, 2013
July 15:
Burlesque, 2010
July 17:
The Notebook, 2004
July 26:
The King’s Speech, 2010
July 31:
17 Again, 2009
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Adam’s Rib, 1949
America’s Sweethearts, 2001
Anaconda, 1997
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Beau Brummel, 1954
The Benchwarmers, 2006
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The City of Lost Children, 1995
The Color Purple, 1985
The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)
El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)
Hairspray, 1988
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007
The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)
- Edgar, 2011
Jackie Chan’s First Strike, 1997
Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Keeper Of The Flame, 1943
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Little Children, 2006 (HBO)
Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
Lovely & Amazing, 2002
The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)
The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)
Marisol, 2019 (HBO)
Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)
Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
My Dream Is Yours, 1949
My Girl 2, 1994
My Girl, 1991
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Now, Voyager, 1942
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
The Opposite Sex, 1956
The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
The Producers, 1968
The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)
The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Rachel and The Stranger, 1948
Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)
The Reluctant Debutante, 1958
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)
Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Roger & Me, 1989
Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rumble in the Bronx, 1996
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
Shall We Dance?, 2004
Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
Shocker, 1989 (HBO)
Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
Sprung, 1997 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
Swing Time, 1936
Tea for Two, 1950
Thief, 1981 (HBO)
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)
Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
Troll, 1986 (HBO)
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Underdog, 2007 (HBO)
Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)
The Visitor, 2008
Waiting for Guffman, 1997
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
Without Love, 1945
Woman of the Year, 1942
Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
Young Man with a Horn, 1949
