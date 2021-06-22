Coming to HBO Max in July 2021: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ and more

Summer is officially here and with it comes a surfeit of new movies and television shows available on HBO Max. Next month, the WarnerMedia streaming service will debut the long-awaited sequel to “Space Jam” with Lebron James taking the baton from Michael Jordan and the latest heist movie from Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh. But while those titles arrive, others depart, including “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “In the Heights.”

Ahead, highlights of the month ahead on HBO Max, plus the full list of July programming.

“No Sudden Move” (July 1): Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, and “Uncut Gems” breakout Julia Fox, among others, the heist thriller is set in 1950s Detroit and “enters on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (July 1): Months after leaving HBO Max and winning an Oscar for star Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” returns to the world of streaming. Fellow Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield co-stars in the Black Panther drama.

“Gossip Girl” (July 8): Almost a decade after the celebrated teen soap went off the air, “Gossip Girl” returns with an all-new cast and the same narrator: Kristen Bell. Here’s what HBO Max says about the buzzy new drama: “This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (July 16): The Toon Squad returns with Lebron James, Don Cheadle, and enough Warner Bros. IP to satisfy the studio’s biggest fans.

What’s Coming to HBO Max in July 2021

Exact Dates to be Announced:

FBOY Island, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Immortal (Gomorrah Film), Max Original Film Premiere

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, 2021 (HBO)

Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium, 2021 (HBO)

July 1:

¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 2012

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Gandhi, 1982

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision on supported devices)

Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

July 2:

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

July 3:

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7:

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8:

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9:

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

July 11:

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

July 12:

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

July 15:

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16:

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17:

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

July 18:

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22:

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23:

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24:

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26:

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27:

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

July 30:

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

What’s Leaving HBO Max in July 2021

July 3:

The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020

July 4:

Annabelle, 2014

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

The Nun, 2018

July 5:

Lost And Delirious, 2001

July 8:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

July 10:

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)

July 11:

An Elephant’s Journey, 2018

In the Heights, 2021

Thanks for Sharing, 2013

July 15:

Burlesque, 2010

July 17:

The Notebook, 2004

July 26:

The King’s Speech, 2010

July 31:

17 Again, 2009

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Adam’s Rib, 1949

America’s Sweethearts, 2001

Anaconda, 1997

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Beau Brummel, 1954

The Benchwarmers, 2006

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The City of Lost Children, 1995

The Color Purple, 1985

The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)

El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007

The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)

Edgar, 2011

Jackie Chan’s First Strike, 1997

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Keeper Of The Flame, 1943

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006 (HBO)

Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)

Lovely & Amazing, 2002

The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)

The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)

Marisol, 2019 (HBO)

Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)

Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

My Girl 2, 1994

My Girl, 1991

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Now, Voyager, 1942

Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)

The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)

The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)

Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)

Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Rachel and The Stranger, 1948

Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)

The Reluctant Debutante, 1958

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roger & Me, 1989

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rumble in the Bronx, 1996

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Salvador, 1986 (HBO)

Shall We Dance?, 2004

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Shocker, 1989 (HBO)

Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)

Sprung, 1997 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

Swing Time, 1936

Tea for Two, 1950

Thief, 1981 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)

Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)

Troll, 1986 (HBO)

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Underdog, 2007 (HBO)

Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)

Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)

The Visitor, 2008

Waiting for Guffman, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

Without Love, 1945

Woman of the Year, 1942

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

Young Man with a Horn, 1949

