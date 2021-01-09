Complete guide to Golden Globe film decisions: What are the toughest category decisions?

Over recent weeks and months, Gold Derby has revealed the toughest category decisions faced by campaigners for the 2021 Golden Globes. All of these choices are reflected in our Golden Globe Awards predictions center event, so jump in today and make your picks for all of the races before nominations are announced on February 3.

“Ammonite”

Kate Winslet is drama lead; Saoirse Ronan is supporting

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Maria Bakalova is comedy lead at the Globes (but supporting at all other awards)

“Da 5 Bloods”

Delroy Lindo is drama lead; all others are supporting

“The Father”

Anthony Hopkins is drama lead; Olivia Colman is supporting

“French Exit”

Michelle Pfeiffer is comedy lead; all others are supporting

“The Glorias”

Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander are drama leads

“Hamilton!”

Eligible as a musical feature film at the Globes but eligible for TV at SAG, Emmys, etc. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. are leads; all others are supporting

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Amy Adams is drama lead; Glenn Close is supporting

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lakeith Stanfield is drama lead; Daniel Kaluuya and all others are supporting

“Let Them All Talk”

Is a feature film comedy and not a TV movie with Meryl Streep as the only lead

“The Life Ahead”

Eligible for Foreign Language Film but not as a drama film; actors eligible in their categories

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis are leads; all others are supporting

“Minari”

Eligible for Foreign Language Film but not as a drama film; actors eligible in their categories

“On the Rocks”

Rashida Jones is comedy lead; Bill Murray is supporting

“One Night in Miami”

All performers are in supporting

“The Prom”

Jo Ellen Pellman, Meryl Streep and James Corden are comedy/musical leads; all others are supporting

“Promising Young Woman”

Carey Mulligan is drama lead (not comedy); all others are supporting

“Supernova”

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are drama leads

“Sylvie’s Love”

Eligible as a comedy feature film at the Globes but for TV at SAG, Emmys, etc.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

All performers are listed in supporting (no leads for this film)

“United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Andra Day and Trevante Rhodes are drama leads

