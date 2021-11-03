RSVP now for November 9: Film composers panel with ‘CODA,’ ‘Electrical Life of Louis Wain,’ ‘King Richard,’ ‘The Rescue,’ ‘The Harder They Fall’

Five top composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from these films will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 9, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“CODA”: Marius de Vries

Synopsis: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”: Arthur Sharpe

Synopsis: English artist Louis Wain rises to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surreal cat paintings that seemed to reflect his declining sanity.

“The Harder They Fall”: Jeymes Samuel

Synopsis: When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.

“King Richard”: Kris Bowers

Synopsis: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

“The Rescue”: Daniel Pemberton

Synopsis: A chronicle of the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand.

