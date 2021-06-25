Conan O’Brien says farewell to late night in his final talk show episode

Thursday was Conan O’Brien’s last night as a late-night TV host. After 11 years on TBS with “Conan” and 28 years hosting late-night shows overall, Conan is moving to HBO Max for a weekly variety show. He said farewell to 11 p.m. on the final episode of “Conan” with a heartfelt and funny closing monologue where he thanked the people who made his run possible. When he thanked his sidekick, Andy Richter, the studio audience spontaneously chanted “Andy! Andy!” He thanked his friend Lisa Kudrow, whom he met in 1985 and who convinced him to take the “Late Night” job in 1993 when he was doubting himself. And he thanked the executives, writers, crew members, friends, family, and fans who supported his silly vision for all these years.

“I’ve devoted all of my adult life – all of it – to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid,” O’Brien said. “And there’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but God, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” O’Brien said. He thanked everyone who’s joined him in his “really crazy and seemingly pointless pursuit” of doing things that are kind of stupid but kind of smart and a little bit magical where those two things meet.

“My advice to anyone watching right now, and it’s not easy to do” – which he repeated three times for emphasis – “is try to do what you love, with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of heaven on earth. I swear to God, it really is.”

He also did an exit interview with his old friend Homer Simpson, in a bit that referenced the best episode of “The Simpsons” O’Brien wrote, “Marge vs. the Monorail.”

