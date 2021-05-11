You’re invited today: Watch our savvy Q&As with 5 top TV costume designers

Join us today at 5 p.m. PT for the premiere of new and intriguing Q&As with five top TV costume designers who are competing at the upcoming Emmy, guild and TV critics’ awards: Jennifer Bryan (“Genius: Aretha”), Gabriele Binder (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Jacqueline Durran (“Small Axe”), Gersha Phillips (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Signe Sejlund (“The Undoing”). Single chats with Gold Derby’s Creative and Digital Director Chris Rosen are followed by an intriguing group discussion.

