Watch revealing chats with Emmy nominees for Best TV Costume Design: ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Umbrella Academy’

Four top TV costume designers who are nominated for Emmys shared the secrets of their success and their craft in this special group roundtable discussion moderated by Gold Derby senior editor Daniel Montgomery. Included in this event, which was part of our “Meet the BTL Experts” series, were:

“Lovecraft Country”: Dayna Pink

Synopsis: A young African-American travels across the U.S. in the 1950s in search of his missing father.

“The Queen’s Gambit”: Gabriele Binder/

Synopsis: Orphaned at the tender age of nine, prodigious introvert Beth Harmon discovers and masters the game of chess in 1960s USA.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Zaldy

Synopsis: RuPaul and a team of judges search for America’s next drag superstar.

“The Umbrella Academy”: Christopher Hargadon

Synopsis: A family of former child heroes, now grown apart, must reunite to continue to protect the world.