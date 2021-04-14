2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ wins on way to Oscars

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” got a big boost in its Oscar bid for Best Costume Design with a win on April 13 at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. It prevailed in the period design race over two of its Oscar rivals — “Emma” and “Mank” — plus “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “One Night in Miami.”

Its closest Oscar competition could be “Mulan,” which won the fantasy/sci-fi prize at the CDG Awards on Tuesday; the fifth Oscar nominee, “Pinocchio,” was not in contention here. The other CDG winner was the contemporary film “Promising Young Woman.

In its 22-year history, the CDG has previewed only 10 of the Oscar winners for Best Costume Design; seven of these have been period pictures and three have been sci-fi or fantasy flicks. Of the last four Costume Designers Guild Awards winners only one has gone on to repeat at the Academy Awards: “Black Panther” in 2019.

In 2018, “The Shape of Water” won with the guild while “Phantom Thread” prevailed at the Oscars. And in 2017, the academy went with the fantasy film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which had lost at the guild to the Oscar-snubbed “Doctor Strange.”

Contemporary Film

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” – Trayce Gigi Field

“Birds of Prey” – Erin Benach

“Da 5 Bloods” – Donna Berwick

X – “Promising Young Woman” – Nancy Steiner

“The Prom” – Lou Eyrich

Period Film

“Emma” – Alexandra Byrne

“Judas and the Black Messiah” – Charlese Antoinette Jones

X – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ann Roth

“Mank” – Trish Summerville

“One Night in Miami” – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Dolittle” – Jenny Beavan

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” – Michael Wilkinson

X – “Mulan” – Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Wonder Woman 1984” – Lindy Hemming

