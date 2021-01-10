Cotton Candy leaps into ‘The Masked Dancer’ top 2, but who’s predicted to beat her?

“The Masked Dancer” is still in the early stages of competition, but already one contestant has her eye on the prize: Cotton Candy. This colorful confectionery wowed the judges — and America — with her debut performance in Episode 2, an aerial act set to P!nk‘s “Glitter in the Air” (watch above). She’s now one of two hidden hoofers who are predicted to win “The Masked Dancer,” per Gold Derby odds, with the other being Tulip. Do you agree or disagree with our racetrack odds? Sound off down in the comments section.

“I think this is a performer who moves really well, with a lot of confidence,” said Brian Austin Green when it was his turn to guess who might be hiding underneath the Cotton Candy get-up. “There were some clues in the package — the cloud in the background that said ‘B!RD,’ which reminded me of P!nk.”

Fellow panelist Paula Abdul chimed in, “That’s a great guess. And it could be P!nk cause P!nk does all the aerial stuff.” Let’s be real: the chances of P!nk being a contestant on “The Masked Dancer” is slim to none, so don’t hold your breath at home. We liked Paula’s other guess, Jenna Dewan, much better. Ken Jeong‘s prediction was Julianne Hough, also not such a bad guess.

Cotton Candy received lots of early press for her dangerous fall during rehearsal. But luckily, she overcame the incident and excelled at her live performance. “That’s one hell of a fall,” noted Paula before giving her a standing ovation. Ken agreed, stating, “I think everybody is choked up at your performance and your resilience. This was the most beautiful performance I’ve ever seen on a ‘Masked’ show. It was just amazing.” Finally, Ashley Tisdale brought up Cotton Candy’s “winning attitude.”

The sweet and puffy Group B dancer started our predictions contest down in sixth place, but remember she didn’t show up until the second episode, so our users were voting blindly at the start. Now that they’ve seen Cotton Candy in action, she’s jumped up to second place for the most current odds. The only contestant ahead of her on our winner’s chart is Tulip, the Group A flower who wowed judges with her dance to Fergie‘s “Fergalicious” in the series premiere.

