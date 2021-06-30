Courtney B. Vance: 2 Emmy nominations this year for ‘Genius: Aretha’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’?

Courtney B. Vance already has an Emmy Award on his mantel for playing Johnnie Cochran on “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016). But now the actor could join an exclusive club of people who’ve received two acting nominations in the same year, thanks to his heralded roles on Nat Geo’s limited series “Genius: Aretha” and HBO’s drama series “Lovecraft Country.”

More than half of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts — 14 out of 27 — predict Vance will receive a nom in Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor for his real-life portrayal of C. L. Franklin, father of Aretha Franklin (Cynthia Erivo). On “Genius: Aretha,” Vance perfectly embodies the complicated baptist minister who was also known for being a womanizer and a partier. “He was a man of his times,” Vance told Gold Derby in our recent interview. “Pastors weren’t all saints. None of us really are.”

Meanwhile, all 18 of the Experts who’ve chimed in with their guest predictions forecast Vance will earn a bid in Best Drama Guest Actor for “Lovecraft Country,” with these five predicting he’ll win: Ben Travers (Indiewire), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Michael Schneider (Variety), Tim Gray (Variety) and Matthew Jacobs (unaffiliated). Vance takes on the role of George Freeman, the caring uncle of adventurer Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Jonathan Majors). He is eligible for the guest star category because he only appeared in three of the 10 episodes, far below the Emmys’ quirky 50% threshold.

While it’s rare for an actor to receive two Emmy nominations in the same year, it does happen. Just last year Jason Bateman pulled off the feat thanks to “Ozark” and “The Outsider.” Other recent double-dippers include Ann Dowd for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Leftovers,” Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us” and “Brooklyn Nine Nine,” Sarah Paulson for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “American Horror Story: Hotel,” Riz Ahmed for “The Night Of” and “Girls” and Matthew Rhys for “The Americans” and “Girls.”

And then there’s Laurie Metcalf, who earned a whopping three acting nominations for “Getting On,” “Horace & Pete” and “The Big Bang Theory” in 2016. See a much bigger list in our TV forums. Will Courtney B. Vance be the next performer to join the list?

