Courtney B. Vance (‘Lovecraft Country’) wins Drama Guest Actor Emmy, upsetting front-runner Charles Dance

During Sunday’s 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, Courtney B. Vance won his second career trophy thanks to his role as George Freeman on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” (see the winner’s list). He previously took home a golden statuette for playing Johnnie Cochran on “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Gold Derby’s front-runner to win Best Drama Guest Actor was Charles Dance (“The Crown”), with Vance being in second place in our odds. This year, Vance’s co-nominees were Dance, Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”) and Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”).

Vance’s submission for “Lovecraft Country” was “Whitey’s on the Moon,” which aired August 23 on HBO as the second episode of Season 1. At the Ardham Lodge, Vance’s character George Freeman counseled Leti and Atticus as they maneuvered through the unique town. After uncovering important secrets about Atticus’s birthright, George died tragically in the arms of his brother Montrose.

Dance’s submission for “The Crown” was “Gold Stick,” which streamed November 15 on Netflix as the first episode of Season 4. Concerned that Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) was not taking his duty seriously, Lord Mountbatten confronted him about his ongoing affair with Camilla and advised that he end it and find a suitable wife. While holidaying in Ireland, Mountbatten became the victim of an IRA bombing and his death deeply impacted Charles’ future. The British thespian, who was cruelly snubbed for playing Lord Tywin Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” was previously nominated by the Television Academy for acting in “Bleak House” (2006) and narrating “Savage Kingdom” (2018 and ’19).

Cheadle’s submission for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was “New World Order,” which streamed March 19 on Disney+ as the first episode of Season 1. Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine, a member of the Avengers, watched as Sam Wilson donated the late Captain America’s shield to the Smithsonian and questioned why he didn’t want to take over his role. This marked Cheadle’s 11th career Emmy nomination after “The Rat Pack,” “A Lesson Before Dying,” “Things Behind the Sun,” “ER,” “House of Lies” (four times) and “Black Monday” (two times).

Olyphant’s submission for “The Mandalorian” was “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” which streamed October 30 on Disney+ as the first episode of Season 2. He plays Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Mos Pelgo, who met The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) after he was drawn to the Outer Rim in search of others of his kind. A capable peacekeeper, Vanth recently came into possession of Boba Fett’s armor, which interested Mando. This marked Olyphant’s third career Emmy nomination after previously acting in “Justified” and producing the “Deadwood” movie.

Weathers’ submission for “The Mandalorian” was “Chapter 12: The Siege,” which streamed November 20 on Disney+ as the fourth episode of Season 2. The Mandalorian rejoined old allies for a new mission as Weathers returned to the show as Greef Karga, the Magistrate of Nevarro. He was once an expediter for the Bounty Hunters Guild, who ran the trade on Nevarro as a middle-man and a connector between clients and bounty hunters. This marked Weathers’ first career Emmy nomination.

