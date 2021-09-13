Creative Arts Emmys 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Benjabobbler for the best accuracy score of 64% when predicting the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys winners on Saturday and Sunday. He is actually tied at that percentage with ecnorules, jsnappy and BNJP but received more score points because he used his two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely, garnering 22,601 points in all.

Almost 1,400 people worldwide predicted these Emmy Awards champs over the weekend in many crafts categories, plus guest stars, TV Movie, animation and more. Our top scorer got 16 out of 25 winners correct, with some difficult choices like Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”) for Best Drama Guest Actor, “Bo Burnham: Inside” for variety directing and writing and “Boys State” for Best Documentary Special.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright is in first place with 56% accuracy. Tied at 52% are Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna. Up next at 48% is Christopher Rosen. Following at 44% are Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Tom O’Neil and myself. Tied at 40% are Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble. See Editors’ scores.

We had a total of 11 Experts making picks, including Gold Derby’s own Eng, O’Neil, Rosen and Wloszcyna (see scores above). In addition to them, Ben Travers (Indiewire) is at 52%. Tied at 48% are Susan King (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby). Finishing at 44% are Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) and Shawn Edwards (WDAF). Clayton Davis (Variety) is at 32%. See Experts’ scores.

