Critics Choice Awards 2021 film winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User nymk17 for the best score of 95.00% when predicting the 2021 Critics Choice Awards film winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with krismascarenas, cesarams and Patrickrivers87 at that percentage but has the higher score of 14,710 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 2,100 people worldwide predicted these movie champs announced at a Santa Monica ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs. Our top scorer got 19 of 20 categories correct, including such tough ones as Maria Bakalova for Best Supporting Actress, “Promising Young Woman” for Best Original Screenplay and “Palm Springs” for Best Comedy Film. His only miss was taking Helena Zengel instead of Alan Kim for Best Younger Actor or Actress.

SEE 2021 Critics Choice Awards: Full winners list in all 20 film and 19 TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, the top spot is held by Joyce Eng, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan and myself at 80.00%. Marcus Dixon is next at 75.00%. Tied at 70.00% are Rob Licuria and Christopher Rosen. Zach Laws and Daniel Montgomery follow at 65.00%. Riley Chow predicted just 12 categories for 75.00%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions