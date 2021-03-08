Critics Choice Awards 2021: Susan Wloszczyna tops all Experts predicting film winners

Congratulations to our Gold Derby Expert Susan Wloszczyna for the best score of 85.00% when predicting the 2021 Critics Choice Awards film winners on Sunday. She is best among 16 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,100 people worldwide predicted these movie champs announced at a Santa Monica ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs. Our top scorer got 17 of 20 categories correct on an evening filled with such upsets as Maria Bakalova for Best Supporting Actress, “Promising Young Woman” for Best Original Screenplay and “Palm Springs” for Best Comedy Film.

SEE 2021 Critics Choice Awards: Full winners list in all 20 film and 19 TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 15 Experts predicting, Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) is in second place at 80.00%. We then have a three-way tie at 75.00% for Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Kevin Polowy (Yahoo). Following at 70.00% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Following at 65.00% are Erik Davis (Fandango) and Tim Gray (Variety). We then have Eric Deggans (NPR) at 55.00% and Grae Drake (Moviefone) and Susan King (Gold Derby) at 50.00%. Shawn Edwards (WDAF) only predicted 12 categories for 58.33% and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) only picked 1 category correctly.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions