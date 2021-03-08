Critics Choice Awards 2021 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User leo4573 for the best score of 87.50% when predicting the 2021 Critics Choice Awards TV winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with DefinitelyDifferent at that percentage but has the higher score of 10,966 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 1,500 people worldwide predicted these champs announced at a Santa Monica ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs. Our top scorer got 14 of 16 categories correct, including such tough ones as “Ted Lasso” for Best Comedy Series, Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), John Boyega (“Small Axe”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

We had eight Experts making picks, with Nikki Novak (Fandango) on top with 75.00% correct. Up next at 68.7% is Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). The following spot is held by Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) at 56.25%. Eric Deggans (NPR) is next at 43.75% and then Clayton Davis (Variety) and Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 37.50%. See Experts’ scores.

For our nine Editors predicting, Riley Chow is best with 75.00% correct. We then have a tie at 68.75% for Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws and Daniel Montgomery. I am tied with Paul Sheehan at 62.50%. Up next are Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen at 56.25%. Rob Licuria follows at 50.00%. See Editors’ scores.

