Critics Choice Awards forum reactions: Cheers for ‘Belfast’ love, jeers for ‘Passing’ snubs

Soon after the nominees were announced for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, our forum posters loose with their opinions related to whose work was recognized and whose was snubbed. In particular, folks celebrated the double-digit bids received by “The Power of the Dog” and rolled their eyes at the complete lack of love for “Passing.” Some saw this year’s lineups as basic and complained about certain inclusions, while others cheered the redemption of a few performers who have failed to garner much attention from regional critics groups.

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest Critics Choice Awards reactions regarding the nominees in many of the film categories. Take a look, then join in if you’re brave enough. The winners in both film and TV will be handed out January 9 during a live CW telecast hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.



BEST PICTURE

Qosica: “Belfast” leads the nominations with 11! Happy to see.

Babylonian: Seriously, “tick, tick… BOOM!” shouldn’t get near Best Picture. It was totally cute, and Andrew Garfield is great, but it feels like a good TV movie.

Luca: Nothing for “Passing,” yikes.

BEST ACTOR

Chitanda170: Lol, I love Nicolas Cage but I hate “Pig” so much, it doesn’t deserve any hype.

FreemanGriffin: Remember a few months ago when Bradley Cooper seemed poised to get two acting nominations? I don’t think he’s making it in at all this year.

Reservoir Dog: Peter Dinklage is gaining steam each day. He keeps showing up left and right.

Miguel Marrero: I think Benedict Cumberbatch is the new frontrunner.

BEST ACTRESS

2021ravenclaw1: Kristen Stewart seems like the frontrunner to win, but I could see Olivia Colman or Lady Gaga surprising.

SN: I think Rachel Zegler is done.

Scoopster: After these nominations, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Penelope Cruz, and Tessa Thompsom are NOT happening.

Derrick Eoghan Oisín O’Callaghan: NO POC for Best Actress. What is going on?????

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jordan_Pack: Troy Kotsur is now the front-runner in this category IMO.

FreemanGriffin: Super unhappy that Mike Faist isn’t getting the nominations he deserves.

Bohemian Bovine: Maybe Jamie Dornan is actually taking this and it’s secretly a way to reward him for stealing the show in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Luca: Love the Ann Dowd nomination, but otherwise, my god, these are so pedestrian.

kbc: Ann Dowd (who should not be here without Martha Plimpton period) yoinks the slot from Ruth Negga’s superior performance. Hard pass.

alittle03: I will frankly be furious if Rita Moreno makes it in over Ruth Negga at the Oscars.

BEST ENSEMBLE

FreemanGriffin: Happy for Ann Dowd but why isn’t “Mass” in the Ensemble category?



BEST DIRECTOR

Arman Saxena: It’s looking like it’ll be Jane Campion vs. Steven Spielberg.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

GD: So happy for “Dune.” A sci-fi blockbuster movie in Picture, Director AND Screenplay is so nice to see.

kbc: CCA did “Passing” dirty!!

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

crabbie: “Being the Ricardos” making it in over “The Worst Person in the World” is such shameless Oscar prognostication.

FreemanGriffin: So much for the bad reviews for “Don’t Look Up” – CCA loves the movie.

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

kbc: The “Parallel Mothers” shutout is absurd.

