Critics Choice Awards: Experts react to not entirely surprising nominations and make some early predictions [WATCH]

“Belfast” and “West Side Story” led Monday’s Critics Choice Awards nominations with 11 apiece, but will either walk away with the top prize? Especially with Oscar frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” sniffing at their heels with 10 nominations? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the nominations and more.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that there were no expanded lineups this year, unlike last year when Best Actor featured eight nominees and Best Actress had seven. Every acting category and the directing category had the Critics Choice standard of six. But none of the lineups had any real shockers, with most of them already in our Oscar predictions. We go through each one to make some early picks and figure out who won’t make it to the Oscar five.

Best Actor feels like five of the six could transfer over save for Nicolas Cage of “Pig,” whose film might just be too small and also too weird for the academy. Best Actress will be a bloodbath, of course, but one of is not predicting Oscar favorite Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) to win here. Plus: Is Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) close to locking in a spot in the Oscars’ unsettled supporting actor final five?

Elsewhere, we take issue with “Licorice Pizza’s” ensemble nomination and circle back to the Critics Choice TV nominations in the wake of “Succession’s” season finale.

Oscar odds for Best Actress Kristen Stewart is in front

