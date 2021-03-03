Critics Choice Awards predictions slugfest: Who will win and, more important, how many will tie?

Nothing says Critics Choice Awards like a tie. Last year, the Critics Choice Association picked both “Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho and “1917” filmmaker Sam Mendes as the co-winners in the Best Director category. At the time, the tie allowed the Critics Choice Awards to make sure one of the two Oscar front-runners took home the group’s top filmmaker prize — an effective punt that paid off when Bong won at the Academy Awards.

It happened two years ago, too. At the 2019 ceremony, the Critics Choice Awards gave Best Actress to both Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born” and Glenn Close for “The Wife,” a presumptive attempt to again cover their Oscars bases. That year, things didn’t pan out: Olivia Colman, who actually won Best Actress in a comedy film at the Critics Choice Awards in 2019, ended up beating both Lady Gaga and Close for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Who will end up winning with someone else in 2021? That’s at least one question Gold Derby experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen attempt to figure out in their latest slugfest — a chaotic and epic conversation that covers not just every Critics Choice Awards film category but features Chris making his television predictions live on-air for the first time. Come for those picks and some general pontificating about what the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards might mean as Oscar voting sets to open later this week, but stay for the moment when Chris gets a package delivered. (The show must go on!)

