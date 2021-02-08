Critics Choice Awards forum reactions: Cheers for ‘Sound of Metal’ love, jeers for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ snubs

Soon after the nominees were announced for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, our forum posters let loose with their opinions related to whose work was recognized and whose was snubbed. In particularly, folks loved the extra attention for “Sound of Metal” and rolled their eyes at the “Judas and the Black Messiah” snubs. Some saw this year’s lineups as basic and complained about certain inclusions, while others cheered the redemption of a few performers left out of the running at this year’s Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest Critics Choice Awards reactions regarding the nominees in many of the film categories. Take a look, then join in if you’re brave enough. The winners in both film and TV will be handed out March 7 during a live CW telecast hosted by Taye Diggs. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.



BEST PICTURE

Nate: “Mank” is back after that SAG snag.

gabarnes43: Wow, “The Father” missed.

methaddiction: “Sound of Metal” getting Best Picture yup.

thomasrigours: “Judas and the Black Messiah” is dead.

BEST ACTOR

S.N.: Ben Affleck lmao

TrumpBiden: Oh god, The Critics Choice just gave Delroy Lindo a glimmer of hope at the Oscars.

Lucas: Ben Affleck and Tom Hanks over Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lakeith Stanfield? Ugh.

BEST ACTRESS

Victor: Andra Day looking like a sure bet for that 5th spot.

Vicki Leekx: Sophia Loren’s looking out at this point, unless there is hidden passion for her comeback narrative.

AmnistY21: Carey Mulligan and Viola Davis tie incoming. I can feel it.

SEE 2021 Critics’ Choice TV Awards: Full list of nominations by shows

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Lucas: At least they didn’t nominate Jared Leto.

Nate: I’m still amazed that Sacha Baron Cohen continues to be the only member of the “The Trial of the Chicago 7” ensemble singled out, even in larger lists.

AmnistY21: They nominated Paul Raci instead of Jared Leto. That simply makes them better than GG and SAG. Sorry not sorry.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

2021ravenclaw1: Is Maria Bakalova seriously a contender?

Luca: Glenn Close now has CC+GG+SAG — are people still going to question her nom?

Atypical: The Glenn Close deniers would question her even after a BAFTA nomination. Let them seeeeethe.

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

TVFan365: IBRAHIMA GUEYE IS NOMINATED!!!!! LETS GOOOOOO!!!!

BEST DIRECTOR

Melvinezq: Why on earth should they nominate Aaron Sorkin?

Bassett: Regina King stays winning.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Bassett: “One Night In Miami” showed up strong. It’s happening.

Luca: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” snagging 8 noms — we love to see it.

OccultCherry: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” getting 8 nominations is beyond disgusting. There are no words. Revolting.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

nevkm: “Sound of Metal” in Picture and Screenplay, Riz Ahmed, Paul Raci…thank you God.

Ruby Sparks: They had the opportunity to nominate “Soul” and they were like, “but David Fincher’s daddy”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Butz: “Tenet” is really looking good. Don’t sleep on that one.

BEST COMEDY

thomasrigours: “The King of Staten Island” got its first (and only nom) of the season. For that reason Critics Choice >> GG.

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Almond: Nice to see Guatemala getting some love.

thomasrigours: Can somebody explain to me what’s the point to nominate such a basic film as “The Life Ahead” over so many interesting propositions (“Bacurau,” “Martin Eden,” “A Sun,” “Vitalina Varela” to name a few)?

linecelts: “Minari” is really NOT a foreign film.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?