Critics Choice Awards TV reactions: Cheers for ‘Evil’ and ‘Succession’ noms, jeers for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘White Lotus’ snubs

Gold Derby’s smart, adamant and sometimes brutally honest forum posters did not mince words when it came to their reactions to the 2022 Critics Choice Awards nominations for TV, which were announced on Monday, December 6. HBO’s “Succession” led the pack, nabbing an impressive eight citations, leaving our users totally bopping to “L to the OG.” Our readers were also ecstatic about all of the love for Paramount +’s “Evil.” But how did HBO’s summer hit “The White Lotus” miss out for Best Limited Series and “Ted Lasso” for season 2 scene-stealer Juno Temple? And Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is completely shut AGAIN?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s nominations. Read more of the 2022 Critics Choice Awards TV reactions and have your say here.

DRAMA

Victor: “Those nods for ‘Evil’ are so iconic, I’m glad at least someone nominates the show. All worthy nods hands down.”

gabspss: “These ‘Evil’ nominations are inspired AF. Andrea Martin and Christine Lahti completely earned their nods!!!!!!!”

24fanatic: “‘Succession’ deserves all of its acting noms. The only ‘Handmaid’s’ actress I would have liked to have seen nominated was Madeline Brewer (but at least she got the Emmy nom).”

hopelesstar: “Dominique Jackson (‘Pose’) was also robbed once again.”

Joe Langer: “Billy [Crudup] (‘The Morning Show’) got nominated, which is bravo, but Reese [Witherspoon] didn’t, which is a bummer. [Jennifer Aniston] missing makes sense (these are critics after all), but don’t expect her to miss the Screen Actors Guild nomination as she’s loved by all.”

Rachel: “[Matthew] Macfadyen (‘Succession’) not winning for supporting actor this year would be a damn crime.”

wolfali: “It’s almost trolling to call yourselves Critics Choice and snub […] Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’).”

COMEDY

Atypical: “Nice seeing Issa Rae (‘Insecure’), but no Yvonne Orji?”

braydenfitzsimmons: “Interestingly, with [Bowen] Yang & [Cecily] Strong nominated, this is the first time any ‘Saturday Night Live’ person has been nominated here since [Kate] McKinnon’s tenure for [Hillary] Clinton in 2015-2016.

forwardswill: “You’re honestly telling me that ‘The Other Two’ could get into series but Drew Tarver couldn’t get more votes than Iain Armitage (‘Young Sheldon’)? Give me a break.”

Hawk: “The Amy Ryan (‘Only Murders in the Building’) snub has me absolutely sick.”

methaddiction: “Juno Temple and Amy Ryan got robbed.”

orangestraw: “Renée Elise [Goldsberry] for ‘Girls5eva,’ finally! Sad not to see [the show] in Comedy, but [Goldsberry] deserves.”

Rachel: “Props to Kayvan Novak for being the only ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ actor up for an award besides Harvey [Guillén] given he was the only one snubbed last year.”

LIMITED

boss: “‘The White Lotus’ snub in limited series is unbelievable, reminds me of how they shutout ‘The Night Of.’ ‘Impeachment’ and its cast also should have been recognized. Still, pumped for ‘Midnight Mass.’

Jays: “Kaitlyn Dever (‘Dopesick’) is coming for that Emmy! Such a deserved nomination here (and she got in over both ‘Maid’ actresses).”

Marcus James Dixon: “I can’t believe Andie MacDowell (‘Maid’) got snubbed. Best performance of her career. She’s WINNING that Emmy!”

Ryusei: “No ‘Scenes From a Marriage.’ Hate it here. Jessica [Chastain] and Oscar [Isaac] should be sweeping.”

Vicki Leekx: “I’m happy to see ‘Midnight Mass’ get some notices but am baffled by the Samantha Sloyan snub.”

wolfali: “Anyone gonna talk about how they snubbed Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’) and Oscar Isaac?”

