Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2022 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Zack for the best accuracy score of 91.80% when predicting the 2022 Critics’ Choice Film Awards nominations on Monday morning. He is actually tied with four other people — Nate, BestDirectorDennisDugan, RD John and Hoster1 — but has the best point score of 69,507 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,200 people worldwide predicted these movie nominees in the last few weeks leading up to the announcement. Our top scorer got 56 out of 64 nomination slots correct, with some difficult choices like Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”) for Best Actress and Nicolas Cage (“Pig”) for Best Actor. He got all 10 nominees for Best Picture, including overall front-runners “Belfast,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, Christopher Rosen is in first place at 88.52%. Joyce Eng and I are tied for second at 81.97%. Charles Bright is next at 78.69% and then Rob Licuria at 77.05%. We then have Marcus Dixon at 73.77%, Daniel Montgomery at 72.13%, Susan Wloszczyna at 67.21% and Paul Sheehan at 62.30%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng, Rosen and Wloszczyna, we had eight other Experts making picks. Behind Rosen is Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) at 86.89%, followed by Tariq Khan (Fox TV) at 83.61%. We then have a tie at 81.97% for Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Peter Travers (ABC). Clayton Davis (Variety) and Susan King (Gold Derby) follow at 80.33%. Up next is Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 67.21% and Eric Deggans (NPR) at 60.66%. See Experts’ scores.

